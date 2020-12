Richard Gonzmart of the Columbia Restaurant Group is keeping history alive once again in Historic Ybor City.

Gonzmart is paying tribute to Ybor City’s Sicilian roots with his new concept restaurant Casa Santo Stephano.

Inside the trendy restaurant Gonzmart has even framed pictures of Tampa families, who have now grown four and five generations strong and still live locally.

Casa Santo Stefano’s top chef joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to share an authentic lobster pasta dish.