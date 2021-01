As more people head back to the office spring fashions pop with color

With the roll out of Covid-19 vaccines, U.S. finance chiefs expect growing revenue, wages, and employment levels in 2021.

Many working from home may soon head back to the office, and you might be wondering what’s on trend in the fashion world come spring time.

The head stylist and owner of the popular Riccardo’s Menswear in Westshore Plaza joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with what men can expect.