Revolutionary burn cream helps globally

The Burn Solution Foundation was started by Dr. Bruce Miller, who also invented the Solution Cream. He was involved in a horrible accident leaving him with second and third degree burns all over his body. Doctors couldn’t believe that just two weeks later after using the Solution Cream, he was almost healed.

When he realized how amazing his product was, he didn’t want to just sell it to make a profit. He knew that it could help so many others. With the help of his son, Wayne Miller, they started the Burn Solution Foundation in order to get the Solution Cream to those who need it, for free.

What started as a small scope of helping those who had been burned expanded quickly when they realized how many different skin abrasions the Solution Cream can relieve. They decided to donate the Solution Cream wherever they could, including homeless shelters, disaster relief aids, foster homes and abuse centers.

You can help people around the world by donating to the Burn Solution Foundation.