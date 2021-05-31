Author, B.B. Knolls, and illustrator, Ray Anne Shea, join Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to discuss their new book, “When a Shot Meant a Lot.”
Watch Bloom Weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.
Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.
Returning to Normal: The Pandemic Through a Child’s Perspective
Author, B.B. Knolls, and illustrator, Ray Anne Shea, join Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to discuss their new book, “When a Shot Meant a Lot.”