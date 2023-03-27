Kerry Sanders, a veteran journalist, and correspondent for NBC News joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to talk about his retirement.

Sanders has covered a wide range of stories over his career, including natural disasters, political events, and breaking news.

He is also known for shining the spotlight in Florida. Sanders shared animal stories that ranged from hugging alligators, reporting on pythons, and releasing a stranded baby dolphin back into the wild that went viral worldwide.

