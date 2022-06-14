The co-host of the popular podcast Renovating Masculinity Anthony Flemons and JT McCraw, who is also a Men’s Coach with GreatMan Global join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and her special guest co-host Frank Coto about how men need spiritual and emotional support.

During the Bloom Men’s Health special the podcasters explained that “most men walk alone. Most don’t have a 3am friend.”

They went on to say “men don’t have anyone to challenge them to be better. They have “rust” friends.”

They’re message – “You don’t have to walk alone. Building a band of brothers helps you live to your potential in every facet of life. But it takes work.”

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.