Integrative Psychology, Dr. Simone Alicia who is the founder of The Self Esteem Doctor Academy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with tips to reinvent yourself in the new year.

Dr. Alicia said “if you want to reinvent yourself because you want something different, and you want to expand in some way, you have to do at least 3 things differently than you used to.”

