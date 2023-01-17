Experiencing trauma can lead to mental health struggles and stagnation later in life, but it’s possible to reignite your passion and return to what you love to do the most with determination and purpose.

Dancer and TikTok Sensation, Allison Jacobs, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share her own journey of how she returned to dance after a 20-year hiatus and re-claimed her mental health.

