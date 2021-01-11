Reenergize Your Workout at the YMCA

Now, more than ever, it’s important for the Tampa YMCA to be here for members so they can participate in physical activity. The World Health Organization says at a time like this, it’s very important for people of all ages and abilities to be as active as possible. According to the CDC, regular exercise helps boost our immune system by reducing stress and contributing to a more restful sleep. Exercise also encourages us to eat more nutrient-dense foods that help us perform better during our workouts and aid in reaching or maintaining a healthy weight. Exercise has also been proven to ease anxiety and depression. All of these elements can help prevent serious or deadly complications from viruses such as COVID-19.

As we start a New Year, the Tampa YMCA is here to help you RENEW your goals, RECLAIM your health, RECONNECT with friends, REBUILD your strength, REENGAGE with sports and activities and REENERGIZE your workout. No matter what your REASON, the Y is READY to help you achieve your RESOLUTIONS!.

As a leading voice on health and wellness, the Y offers group exercise classes, personal & group training, and innovative classes, programs and initiatives that have been proven to work, including the Y Diabetes Prevention Program, LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA for cancer survivors, Pedaling for Parkinson’s, Enhance®Fitness to alleviate arthritis symptoms and prevent falls.

In addition to unlimited use of our wellness centers, heated pools and 50+ different group fitness classes, a Y membership offers access to a Stay & Play for kids to learn and play while you work out; splash pads and water parks for the whole family; and free safe family events.

And with REINFORCED safety precautions and special January savings, there’s no better time than now to join. Go to www.tampaymca.org and find out how a membership can help you RESTART strong in 2021! If you join as a new member by Jan. 18, you pay a $0 sign-up fee…that’s up to $59 in savings!