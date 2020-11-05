Lustre is on a mission to redefine retirement for modern career women by confronting outdated concepts, defying stereotypes and raising our collective voices to ensure that retirement for all of us is shaped by women, for women. Together we will tap into our experiences and passions, forge new identities, and find new purpose–and pass on what we know to the next generation.

By subscribing to our blog, listening to our podcasts, following us on social media and attending Lustre events, you will connect with the millions of women who are redefining their post-career lives to remain visible and valuable in the world.

The Lustre team joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with ways to help women reinvent themselves.