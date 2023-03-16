Research says we need light nutrients just as much as dietary nutrients. Doctors and others emphasize getting a daily dose of Vitamin D all the time, but sunlight isn’t the only form of light therapy.

Functional Medicine Doctor, Damon Meixsell DC, MS, joined Guest Host, Farron Hipp, on the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the benefits of red and near infrared light therapy.

