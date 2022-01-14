The author of “Crazy: Reclaiming Life from the Shadow of Traumatic Memory”, Lyn Barrett, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of then nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how she was able to reclaim her sanity in the midst of chaos and confusion after being diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity or DID.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.