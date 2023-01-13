The Food Whisperer, Holistic Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with ways to budget your meals to offset high grocery prices.



Chef Adrienne shared this recipe with Bloom viewers:



Fire Roasted Tomato and Cauliflower Soup Recipe/(Vegan-Gluten Free)



1 15 Oz Can Fire Roasted Tomatoes 1 16oz Bag Frozen Cauliflower

1 15 Oz Can Veggie Stock/Broth/Water 1 Tsp Herbamare

1 Small Can Coconut Cream/4-6 Oz Heavy Cream

Optional 1 lb Ground Meat





1. In Medium Soup Pot Place Tomatoes and Broth. Bring To Boil

2. When Boiling, Add Cauliflower and Herbamare. At This Point, You May Also Add The Ground Meat. If You Choose to Use Plant Based Meat Add After You Blend The Soup.

3. Cook 15 -20 Minutes Until Cauliflower Is at Desired Tenderness.

4. Season To Taste and Enjoy

5. Make It Yours by Blending Half Of The Soup To Make It Thicker Or By Adding Coconut Cream.

