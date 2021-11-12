Random Acts of Kindness Could Change the World

World Kindness Day is a global day that promotes the importance of being kind to each other, to yourself, and to the world. Elizabeth Domenech, a spokesperson from Canvas Prints joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally synicated health and wellnes show Bloom with simple steps you can take now to be kinder to others and yourself.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.