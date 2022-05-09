Emotionally intelligent children are aware of their emotions and speak freely about them, while recognizing the emotions of those around them. They know how to manage their negative feelings, having a reasonable behavior even when things don’t go as they would like to and they don’t abandon an activity when it becomes difficult.

Rachael Katz the author of “The Emotionally Intelligent Child: Effective Strategies for Parenting Self-Aware, Cooperative, and Well-Balanced Kids” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with real tools for parenting with patience, and helping your child develop emotional intelligence—an essential character trait for succeeding in our highly social world.

