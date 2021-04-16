Raising a child with special needs isn’t easy – parents can feel very alone trying to find the help and resources they need.



A Tampa mom, podcaster and author, Julie Ames is an advocate has making it her mission to help through her special needs hour show and her new book , A Very Special Journey of Grief, Grace, and Gratitude – No They Are Not Okay … But It’s Okay! Raising Special Needs Kids.



Julie Joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with resources for parents.when did you realize you where raising children with special needs.