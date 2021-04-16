Raising A Child With Special Needs

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Raising a child with special needs isn’t easy – parents can feel very alone trying to find the help and resources they need.

A Tampa mom, podcaster and author, Julie Ames is an advocate has making it her mission to help through her special needs hour show and her new book , A Very Special Journey of Grief, Grace, and Gratitude – No They Are Not Okay … But It’s Okay!  Raising Special Needs Kids.

Julie Joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with resources for parents.when did you realize you where raising children with special needs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss