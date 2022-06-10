Radical Confidence is the story of how author Lisa Bilyeu unpaused her life to co- ound a company that went from zero to a billion dollars in just five years.

She soon become a leader in the world of personal development.

Transforming herself with a growth mindset, Lisa learned to face her insecurities and inadequacies, embrace new challenges, solve her own problems, and learned to tell her negative voice to shut up, and became the hero of her own life by life-hacking her way to feeling confident.

Bilyeu joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how to gain ‘Radical Confidence’.

