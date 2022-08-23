Quiet quitting has become a trend, after a video went viral on Tik Tok describing the idea as “not outright quitting your job but quitting the idea of going above and beyond.”

Anastasia Turchetta, RDH. joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how to recognize the difference between healthy and unhealthy work-life

boundaries.

The quest for work-life balance is led mainly by Millenials and Gen Z, who will make up just over 30% of the workforce by 2030.

Turchetta told Guyardo, “if you passively set boundaries, it isn’t always healthy or sustainable.” She went on to say, “quiet quitting can hurt you in the long run.”

Turchetta shared ways to gain better burnout solutions and create a sustainable work-life wellness plan.

