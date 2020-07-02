Quick and Easy High Protein Breakfast

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Broadcaster Hugh Downs dies at 99
Video
Town of Longboat Key approves face mask mandate for indoor and outdoor spaces
Vanilla Ice cancels Friday concert in Texas amid coronavirus pandemic
Alabama students hold COVID-19 parties with prize for first sick person
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Three troopers seriously injured after wreck in Oklahoma City involving motorcade for fallen Tulsa police sergeant
Video
Top Stories
Lakeland commission approves mask mandate, goes into effect tonight
Video
Top Stories
103-year-old says 2020 has been the craziest year she’s seen
Video
‘Kisses For A Cause’ helps Tampa Bay community, small businesses through donations
Video
Failed cattle dog and disabled calf share unbreakable bond
Video
MLB team putting cutouts of fans in stands to fill seats during games
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
New unemployment seeker numbers growing as old DEO issues remain unsolved
Video
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: Are there enough contact tracers as cases spike?
Video
Top Stories
Some Floridians still scrambling to find free COVID-19 tests in Tampa Bay
Congress considers second stimulus while millions wonder why they haven’t received first
Video
Victim of troubled Tampa Bay area contractor says unkept promises must be paid for
Video
St. Petersburg man who received stranger’s stimulus check returned to the IRS
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
NASCAR driver to debut ‘Trump 2020’ race car at Brickyard 400
Video
Top Stories
MLB team putting cutouts of fans in stands to fill seats during games
Video
Hillsborough Co. deputy follows lead of Bucs cornerback by doing ‘something good’
Video
NFL to cut 2020 preseason to 2 games, report says
MiLB cancels 2020 season due to pandemic
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo and Boat Show coming soon!
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
‘Kisses For A Cause’ helps Tampa Bay community, small businesses through donations
Video
Top Stories
Coworking spaces boom in Tampa Bay since coronavirus outbreak
Video
Florida coronavirus: State reports record 10,109 new cases
Video
Experts: PPP program shuts out minority-owned businesses
Video
Florida coronavirus: Pence to meet with DeSantis in Tampa
Live
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Search
Search
Search
Quick and Easy High Protein Breakfast
Bloom
Posted:
Jul 2, 2020 / 12:55 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 2, 2020 / 12:55 PM EDT
Ashley Drummonds cooks up a quick and easy high protein breakfast.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Florida coronavirus: State reports record 10,109 new cases
Video
Golden retrievers surprised by owner’s return home from deployment
Video
Florida coronavirus: Pence to meet with DeSantis in Tampa
Video
Women sue former Franklin Manor co-owner over alleged sexual assault, exploitation
Second stimulus: Mnuchin says White House will ‘seriously consider’ more payments
Video
Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI on Epstein-related charges
Video
Flying snakes? Here’s how they can glide through the air
Video
Which face masks are most effective at preventing COVID-19?
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Which face masks are most effective at preventing COVID-19?
Video
Check out these Fourth of July freebies, deals, and specials
Coronavirus vs. flu: How deaths, number of cases compare
Disney World to re-theme Splash Mountain as ‘Princess and the Frog’ ride
MAP: Tampa Bay counties implement mask requirements amid growing cases of coronavirus
More Don't Miss