Quick and Easy High Protein Breakfast

Recipe Developer and Food Blogger Gina Ferwerda shares her recipe for Soba Noodle Asparagus Chicken Satay.

Soba Noodle Asparagus Chicken Satay RecipeChicken satay, as delicious as it is, can be really fattening. In this recipe, Gina saves tons of calories by using peanut butter powder instead of actual peanut butter. In just two tablespoons, it will save you about 14 grams of fat but you lose nothing else. It’s still flavorful and the consistency is still spot on. This dish is great hot or cold the next day. My daughter just loves it. Serves 8