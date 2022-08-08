Life Coach Chandra Alexander, MSW, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show with tips for living the good life.



Alexander told Guyardo “Remember, understanding these points intellectually, and not integrating them on a feeling and action level, always misses the mark.”



Here are Chandra Alexanders tips:



1. Take FULL responsibility for your life – Don’t blame others!



2. You create your world by what you “think” and “feel” and “do.”



3. Don’t whine or complain to gain consensus for your point of view – Step up and change what doesn’t work.



4. Ask for help if you need it – Being able to receive is as important as giving.



5. Be vulnerable – You can’t love if you are closed.



Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



