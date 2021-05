CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been 56 years since the Rolling Stones came up with one of the greatest rock songs of all time – and it allegedly happened right in the Tampa Bay area.

According to History.com, Keith Richards woke up in the early-morning hours of May 7, 1965, grabbed a tape recorder and played the opening riff of the band's classic “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” before falling back asleep.