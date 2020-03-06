The
Purple Playas Foundation mission is to provide support and resources in the
area of ‘pediatric complex chronic care’ to children with chronic illness and
their families.
They are hosting the Purple Playas Party and charity golf tournament on March 22 &23, at Avila golf and country club, to raise funds.
Purple Playas Foundation
