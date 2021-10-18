Dessert Diva Danette Randall joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with an amazing recipe for Pumpkin Coffee Cake Muffins.



Pumpkin Coffee Cake Muffins:



CRUMB TOPPING



1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp cloves

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup brown sugar (I used dark, light will work great)

4 tbls. unsalted butter (cut up into chunks, and cold)





Pumpkin Muffin Batter

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp cloves

1/2 tsp allspice

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 cup canned pumpkin puree (pure pumpkin, not pumpkin pie filling)

3/4 cup brown sugar (I used dark brown sugar, light will work)

1/2 cup canola oil

1/2 cup buttermilk

Powdered sugar for dusting



Preheat oven to 350

Line a 12 count muffin tin with liners, and place tin on a baking sheet



In a small bowl, make the crumb topping- mix together flour, cinnamon, cloves, brown sugar. Cut in butter using a fork, pastry cutter or your hands. Mix until butter is in small pieces, and you can form clumps with your hands. Put in refrigerator.



Toss together, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cloves, allspice and cinnamon in medium bowl. Set aside.



In large bowl, stir pumpkin and brown sugar until smooth. Stir in oil, and buttermilk. Add the flour mixture to pumpkin mixture. Mix until all ingredients are combined, and smooth, but don’t overmix.



Spoon the batter into the muffin liners, until all 12 are 3/4 way full.

Take the crumb topping out of the refrigerator, divide crumb mixture over top of the muffins, gently pushing down a little into the batter. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until toothpick inserted in center of a muffin, comes out without wet batter on it. Take out, and let cool in pan. Top with powdered sugar if desired. Eat warm or at room temperature. ENJOY!



NOTES- Mine took 23 minutes, check at 20 minutes, all ovens bake different. You can add different spices if you prefer, a little nutmeg in the batter is good. Light brown sugar works well, I just prefer dark in this recipe.



I add a tablespoon of Four Roses Bourbon in mine, to make a little more festive, and delicious.

