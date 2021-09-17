Publix Super Market helps feed families in need

Feeding Tampa Bay is receiving millions of dollars’ worth of food and hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to Publix Super Market’s “Feeding More Together” program to support hunger relief efforts

In her on going Gayle On The Go series, Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, visits Feeding Tampa Bay to see the Publix Community Market first hand.

Inside volunteers were on hand stocking the shelves and coolers.

The program is designed to give families in need healthy food options, like fresh produce and top meats available to families in need.

Publix implemented the program to buy surplus produce from farmers and distribute it to Feeding America member food banks throughout the Southeast.

More than 18 million pounds of produce in total is being distributed.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.