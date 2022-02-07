Psychological Thriller “Mind Games” Featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo

A Psychological Thriller called Mind Games shot entirely in Tampa Bay during the pandemic has been streamed 6 million times and counting.

It’s about an Army psychologist held captive by an unknown adversary who must find her way out of an RV in the middle of nowhere to survive.

Movie maker, producer and actor Brian Jalbert joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how the movie touches on PTSD and the military.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

