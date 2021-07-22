Protein Packed Breakfast and Lunch Recipes

Personal trainer and health coach, Michele Cuffe, joins Gayle Guyardo in the Bloom Kitchen with anytime frittata recipes you can eat for breakfast or lunch.

Cuffe made a delicious spinach, mushroom, bacon, and goat cheese egg frittata great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Ingredients:

5 eggs (pasture raised)

1 cup almond milk (or real milk)

1 package of frozen chopped spinach (thawed and drained)

Shitake mushrooms (sauteed in olive oil)

1 package of uncured no sugar bacon

Goat cheese (optional)

Mix and cook in pie dish at 375 degrees for about 30 minutes.

