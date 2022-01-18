Protein Packed Blueberry Muffin Recipe

Coach Michele Cuffe a.k.a The Happy Healthy Human Coach joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with an delicious and healthy Blueberry Muffin Recipe.

Blueberry and Banana Protein Muffins:

2 ripe bananas

2 eggs

2 scoops vanilla protein powder

1/2 cup of oat bran (gluten free option)

3 heaping tablespoons of Almond butter (pure almond butter)

1 tablespoon peanut butter

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla

Medium muffin tin (12)

Put batter and fill 3/4 of the way

Top with blueberries

Bake on 350 degrees for 15 minutes

