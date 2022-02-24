Professional Race Car Driver Help Speed Up A Cure for Childhood Cancer

Professional Race Car Driver Gray Leadbetter joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share why she is in the driver seat to support the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and children battling cancer.



“I’m not a doctor or a scientist,” says Leadbetter, “But spreading awareness for NPCF is one way I can give back.”, Gray said.



Gray is donating 10% of her sponsorship earnings to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

