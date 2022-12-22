Pinellas Park music theater students from all over the Bay Area took part in an original musical called “Filtered” that tracks ten students in the course of a year to follows the effects that social media has on their relationships and psyches.

The musical turned film was just released on Prime Video.

One of the teen actors Jenna Faller, Katie Combs, a writer and director of “Filtered”, and co-director and videographer S. Roy Saringo joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with how the film got picked up and launched nationally.

