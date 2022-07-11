Dr. Michael Goldstein a board-certified neonatologist from York, Pennsylvania who established the York County Cribs for Kids Program and has been its director since 2003, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share sleep recommendations to prevent infant sleep-related deaths.

Dr. Goodstein’s group developed the Infant Safe Sleep Initiative in 2008 and have been performing IRB-approved research on the program looking at outcomes with healthcare provider education and family education.

Dr. Goodstein’s team also works with hospitals throughout PA and surrounding areas to replicate the program.

The group is actively researching the use of infant sleep safety guidelines in the hospital setting.

In 2009 Dr. Goodstein was recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics with a Special Achievement Award and more recently he received the National Leadership Award from Cribs for Kids.

Dr. Goodstein has been a member of the AAP Task Force on SIDS since 2010.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.