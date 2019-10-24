Preventative Tips for Breast Cancer

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back To School
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Popeyes to hire 400 employees for November return of chicken sandwich
Check your zip code: Where you live can determine how long you live
Alimony reform debate likely to resurface in 2020 session
Mini-horses bringing smiles to Alzheimer’s patients
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Check your zip code: Where you live can determine how long you live
Top Stories
Old complaint resurfaces after woman claims she was groped at Scream-A-Geddon
Top Stories
Staying safe on Halloween: How to find and avoid sex offenders in your neighborhood
Snake tries to eat dead snake as wasp attacks
Vehicle found after teen skateboarder hit and killed in Manatee County
‘Not going to damage the spirit of Kathleen’: Principal addresses teachers after tornado damage at school
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Green Beret seeks support from veterans groups in holding gov’t accountable
Top Stories
Palmetto leaders propose ordinance to consider raising age to purchase tobacco, nicotine
Top Stories
Home security company refunds seniors who say they were tricked into contract
Halloween costume may pose car seat safety hazard
St. Pete seniors recover $25k after roofing complaint
Tornado touches down in Polk, damages Kathleen Middle School
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
‘Big Game Bound’ Week 8: Sunday night without Mahomes
Top Stories
DeSantis supports bill allowing college athletes to make money
Top Stories
Nats dominate Astros, take 2-0 World Series lead
Hedman scores late goal, Lightning beat Penguins 3-2
Tampa Bay Lightning honor American heroes at game
Sporting News names Kevin Cash 2019 AL Manager of the Year
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
New Florida bills would require water safety education in schools
Top Stories
Packages of dry dates recalled over high sulfite
Publix to offer veterans, active military 10% discount on Veterans Day
LIST: Halloween events across Tampa Bay
$10.8M federal funding announced for youth mentoring
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
8-year-old brought loaded gun to Hudson Elementary, deputies say
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8
Preventative Tips for Breast Cancer
Bloom
Posted:
Oct 24, 2019 / 03:29 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 24, 2019 / 03:29 PM EDT
Dr. Eudene Harry joined Bloom with some preventative tips for breast cancer.
Latest Videos
Check your zip code: Where you live can determine how long you live
Old complaint resurfaces after woman claims she was groped at Scream-A-Geddon
Staying safe on Halloween: How to find and avoid sex offenders in your neighborhood
Snake tries to eat dead snake as wasp attacks
Vehicle found after teen skateboarder hit and killed in Manatee County
‘Not going to damage the spirit of Kathleen’: Principal addresses teachers after tornado damage at school
New Florida bills would require water safety education in schools
Several pets die in Lealman mobile home fire; family displaced
Comcast executive reveals when new Universal Orlando theme park will open
Let the good times grow at Hillsborough Co. fair
Packages of dry dates recalled over high sulfite
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Increasing humidity and afternoon showers
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Pro Football Challenge: Enter, play, win
Trending Stories
Scariest haunted house in U.S. requires 40-page waiver, doctor’s note, safe word
2 charged in death of missing girl found in trash
Man adopts 5 siblings so they can stay together
Hunter dies after being attacked by wounded deer
Trump includes Colorado in states getting border wall
Photo of starfish with ‘big butt’ goes viral
VIDEO: Woman hit with blender at McDonald’s after complaining about food
University asks students to use ‘jazz hands’ instead of clapping to avoid triggering anxiety
Don't Miss
Staying safe on Halloween: How to find and avoid sex offenders in your neighborhood
New Florida bills would require water safety education in schools
Tampa Bay Lightning honor American heroes at game
More Don't Miss