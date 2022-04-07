More than 55 million people live with Alzheimer’s, yet there’s no treatment. That’s why Care Access–the world’s leader in decentralized clinical trials–and Eli Lilly & Company are bringing research directly to Tampa.



Dr. Sinikka Green, the Principal Investigator, and Medical Director of Care Access joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how Tampa residents have the opportunity to be part of groundbreaking research and stop the devastating impact of Alzheimer’s.

