It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and there is a Charity Fashion Event happening in Tampa Bay tomorrow. “Pretties in Pink” Charity Fashion Event helps support breast cancer awareness, while encouraging women to embrace beauty of all kinds.

Student at The Art Institute of Tampa, Mia Williams, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the event. Plus, Cancer Life Organizing Consultant and Three-Time Cancer Survivor, Lisa Assetta, joins to share more about her personal story.

Students from the Sales Promotion class at The Art Institute of Tampa are managing this event and have chosen the brand My Intimate Apparel (MIA) to highlight. The models walking the stage at this event will be survivors and previvors of breast cancer, who will be sharing their personal stories and experiences.

You can purchase tickets here, and all event proceeds will be donated to the local chapter of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, a network of the American Cancer Society. The event is happening October 7th at 6:00PM on 4401 North Himes Avenue Suite 150, Tampa, FL 33614.

