Dr. Elysa Marco, cognitive and behavioral child neurologist, and parent Kelcey join Maggie Rodriguez on Bloom to explain a study that showed how an FDA approved prescription video game is improving attention in children.
Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.
You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.
Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.
Prescription Video Game Helps Children With ADHD
Dr. Elysa Marco, cognitive and behavioral child neurologist, and parent Kelcey join Maggie Rodriguez on Bloom to explain a study that showed how an FDA approved prescription video game is improving attention in children.