Trinity Café is Feeding Tampa Bay’s free, full service restaurant for those in need of a healthy, delicious meal. They are open 365 days a year, dedicated to serving meals with dignity.

The Director of Culinary Operations, Executive Chef Daniel Graves, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about Trinity Cafés mission, while whipping up delicious Baked Ziti Bolognese.

Baked Ziti Bolognese Recipe: 6-8 servings

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Pound 80/20 Ground Beef

2 Tablespoons Fresh Minced Garlic

1 Large White Onion (Medium Dice)

½ Cup Heavy Cream

2 Cups Dry Red Wine (Preferably Chianti)

¼ Cup Fresh Minced Parsley

1 Pound Cooked Ziti Pasta (Al Den-te, Meaning still firm to the touch)

1 ½ Tablespoon Italian Seasonings

½ Teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes

2 Tablespoons Fresh Chopped Basil

4-5 Cups Red Sauce

1 ½ Cup Ricotta Cheese

1 Cup Grated Parmigiano Reggiano

10 oz. Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Salt and Ground Black Pepper (To Taste)

Method:

(Preheat Oven to 350 degrees)

Cook pasta in a medium size pot filled with water, 2 tablespoons olive oil and a pinch of kosher salt. When water comes to a boil turn down heat to medium, add pasta and cook until pasta is still firm to the touch. Immediately strain in a colander over the sink, and cool down with cold water until pasta is no longer hot. (Set aside)

In a medium to large saute pan over medium heat add oil. When the oil begins to shimmer add ground beef, and brown. Strain off excess fat, add diced onion and saute until translucent. Next add red wine, and reduce by half. Add red sauce (tomatoes), Garlic, Italian seasoning, Crushed red pepper. Take mixture off of the stove and to a large mixing bowl. Next add ricotta cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano, heavy cream, fresh chopped basil, fresh chopped parsley. Add cooked pasta in mixture in the bowl, gently fold and place in a pre-greased Pyrex baking dish. Top with shredded mozzarella cheese and place in a preheated 350 degree oven and bake for 30-40 min or until golden brown. Let cool for 5-10 minutes, serve an Enjoy!

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.