Prenatal Yoga Helps Moms-to-be Physically and Emotionally

During a healthy pregnancy women are encouraged to exercise, but it’s always important to play it safe.



Prenatal Yoga is growing in popularity because it helps Moms-to-be both physically and mentally.



Jessica Freedman, E-PYT, PCES, a Prenatal Corrective Exercise Specialist with Mama Shakti Prenatal Yoga joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how prenatal yoga can help reduce common pregnancy pains and help

moms-to-be through emotional and mental struggles.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.









