Latino/Hispanic children make up the largest and most rapidly growing racial/ethnic minority population in the U.S.



Of children in the U.S. under age five, 4.2 million or 21% are Latino or Hispanic.



Latino/Hispanic children often start kindergarten less prepared than Caucasian children and are unable to catch up during the primary grades.



Only 40% of Hispanic three to five-year-old’s are enrolled in early education programs, compared to 59% of Caucasians and 64% of African Americans.



90% of brain development occurs before a child starts kindergarten, these years are critical. The foundation built during the first five years of a child’s life can put them on a path to success in school and life.



Lindsay Carson, the CEO of ELC Pinellas joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated heath and wellness show Bloom Find to show how Pre-K programs can play a key role in helping these children in school readiness and educational achievement.

