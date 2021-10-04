Practicing The Three R’s For a More Successful life | “Resilient, Resourceful, Relentless”

Born and raised in a Mexican orphanage, Magie Cook used her resourcefulness and entrepreneurial instinct to build a salsa company that turned her into a multi-millionaire.



Cook started Maggie’s All Natural Fresh Salsa’s & Dips with just an $800 gift she received from a stranger after he had tasted her entry in a fresh salsa competition.



Cook joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the three R’s that you can apply to your life.



1. How to Be Resilient: You must create the ability to bend but not break. You must be willing to keep moving forward, no matter the setbacks or challenges that life throws at you. The year that I went from being homeless, to making $12K, to $1.9 M with just one mayor supermarket.



2. How to Be Resourceful: All the resources you have are within you. Most of us may blame the lack of money, people, or circumstances in our lives to the lack of our success. You must explore the ability to open your mind to creativity and innovation. Being resourceful means that your mind will always keep looking for the resources you need to be successful



3. How to Be Relentless: You never stop until you have achieved your desired outcome. But why? Why would you care so much about your desired outcome? The answer is in the ‘WHY’. Why do you do what you do? It all comes down to your purpose for living. Sometimes it takes discovery or re-discovery to ignite your fire and your passion to succeed. This is where you meet your destiny and begin to live a life of happiness.

