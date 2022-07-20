Matt Dillon – Public Relations Specialist + Founder of MDPR shares an exclusive reveal of the latest celeb cover of LaPalme Magazine, with ‘911’ star Arielle Kebbell shot by Filbert Kung.

He is excited for Gayle to be on the cover of LaPalme Magazine, a fashion and beauty trend magazine.

Matt Dillon joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and said “I’ve witnessed how small entrepreneurs started from humble beginnings and progressively scaled into successful and sought-after brands because of PR.”

Here are five reasons to invest and plan your business growth with PR.

-Create brand recognition through a step-by-step process.

-Promote your brand image and values.

-Make connections.

-Influence the market in your favor.

-Improve and strengthen your brand’s relationship with the community

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.