Possible Vaccine Risk For Those Highly Allergic

A clinical trial is underway to determine whether people who are highly allergic or have a mast cell disorder are at increased risk for an immediate, systemic allergic reaction to the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. A systemic allergic reaction to a vaccine occurs in one or more parts of the body beyond the injection site.

Dr. Thomas Casale, a professor of medicine at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, who has been selected to serve as chief medical advisor for operations for the Food Allergy Research & Education.. the largest private funding of food allergy research in the world