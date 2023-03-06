In the ongoing series “Gayle’s gIRLfriends” (In Real Life), Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom was joined by Lisa Saff Koche, MD., of Spectra Wellness Solutions and Certified Holistic Nutritionist, author and weight loss specialist about the possible health benefits of a cold plunge.

Some of the benefits linked to taking an icy plunge include pain relief, aid in exercise recovery and could even boost your mood.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.