As the world emerges from the global COVID pandemic that forced many to live in isolation, our reliance on digital devices has never been stronger.

It is a reality that has taken a toll on many people, with digital addiction rates skyrocketing to unprecedented levels.

Digital Addiction is a groundbreaking new series from the Emmy® Award-winning producers of “Intervention,” and uncovers the frightening and damaging world of digital dependency and the dramatic impact on the families affected by it.

From gaming and social media obsession, to cyber relationship addiction to compulsive information seeking, the addictions are as varied and unexpected as the backgrounds of the addicted.

The stakes are very real, and the help needed is immediate. Each episode follows extreme cases of two addicts completely crippled by digital addiction and takes a terrifying look into the dangerous and shocking behaviors that forced their loved ones to intervene.

With their lives on the brink of destruction, these families are at their ultimate breaking point. We’ll follow along their explosive and emotional road to recovery as experts devise a digital detox tailored to each struggling addict.

Among the stories featured in “Digital Addiction” are a woman who finds safety and comfort in her many devices, prioritizing them over her daughter and friends; a young man whose online activity invites danger from abusers; a woman obsessed with her analytics as she chases social media fame; twin brothers who compulsively game and watch porn online; a woman traumatized by past abuse who only feels safe online; a teenager struggling through the pandemic by overusing his devices; a young man addicted to online gambling, live streaming and hook-up apps; and a young unemployed woman whose life revolves around her provocative social media posts.

Craig Perra, an addiction coach joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with the warning signs of digital addiction, and tips to stay digitally healthy.

Perra, a former sex, porn, digital, and drug addict himself, is world renowned for transforming the lives of people struggling with digital addictions. His sex and porn addiction brought him to his knees over a decade ago when he was fired, for the second time, and almost lost his family because of his addictions. Craig’s rock bottom gave birth to a powerful transformation as he created an alternative to 12 Steps for people who either needed more structure and support and a different, science-based, non-religious system.

He has made his mark as a top coach for professionals, executives, and leaders from all walks of life. His treatment programs for men struggling with sex and porn addiction are universally recognized as world class. His digital addiction program is growing fast and changing the way people are reclaiming their digital lives.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.