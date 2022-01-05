Popular Influencer Helps Save a Life | “Be The Match”

Every three minutes, one person is diagnosed with a blood cancer, Every 10 minutes, someone dies from a blood cancer. That’s more than six people each hour, and patients are searching for a cure.



The non-profit “Be The Match Registry” that plays a role in every bone marrow and blood stem cell transplant in the United States, is saving lives across the country.



Popular Blogger and social media influencer Emily joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom after her father received a lifesaving stem cell donation of his own, and she ended up becoming a match to save the life of another woman by joining Be The Match.

