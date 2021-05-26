Pop Up Early Education Literacy Fairs in Hillsborough County

District 2 Hillsborough County Board Member, Stacy Hahn, is organizing Early Education Literacy Fairs so students can use the summer to read and get ready for heading back to school in the fall.

In her on going “Gayle On The Go” series, Gayle Guyardo, caught up with Dr. Hahn at the fair to find out more about her passion projects.

