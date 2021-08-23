Pom-poms, balloon arches, community fun and purpose |The Autism Speaks Walk is back, and better than ever

The Autism Speaks Walk is happing, Saturday October 9th at Raymond James Stadium.

Jim Emerick, the Autism Speaks Walk corporate chair and Lila Gross an Autism Speaks Walk committee member joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about this years walk to raise money and awareness for Autism Speaks.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.