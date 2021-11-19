Plastic Surgery Trends 2021

Dr. Richard Westreich, a New York board-certified facial plastic surgeon who specializes in a variety of treatments including facelifts, rhinoplasty, and eyelid surgeries, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with plastic surgery trends and what you should think about before going under the knife.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

