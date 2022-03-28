Health and Wellness Coach and Certified Plant Based Nutrition expert Heidi Schild joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a Dairy free, Plant based and Healthy Caesar Salad Recipe.



Kale Caesar Dressing Adapted from the Engine 2 Cookbook:



Dressing:

3 T. Nutritional yeast

3 T. Grainy brown mustard

2 T. Almond flour

3 cloves garlic, pressed

1 T. mild miso paste

1/4 c. Water

Juice of one large lemon

2 T. Low sodium soy sauce

1/2 t. Vegan Worcester sauce

Fresh ground pepper



Mix the dry ingredients (yeast through miso paste) together to form a thick paste. Combine the wet ingredients and slowly whisk into the dry to make a smooth dressing. Store in the refrigerator





Salad:



1 large white onion, sliced thin

1 head of dino or lacinato kale, stems removed and sliced thin

1 head of romaine lettuce, chopped

Optional add-ins: chickpeas, croutons or toasted sunflower seeds



Heat a small skillet on medium heat. Add the sliced onions and cook them until they are softened. Place the sliced kale in a large bowl and add the hot onions and mix well. This will soften and tenderize the kale. Add a few tablespoons of the dressing and coat the kale. Add in the chopped romaine and add more dressing to cover. Add in any extras, if you’d like. Chickpeas make a nice addition for a heartier salad (if this is a main dish). Croutons or sunflower seeds

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



