Plans To Build Safe House In Tampa Bay for Human Trafficking Victims

The Florida Dream Center in Pinellas County is working to construct a million dollar safe house for human trafficking victims.



The Florida Dream Center has been directly involved in after-care of over 150 victims of human trafficking rescued in the past several years, and Bloom host Gayle Guyardo went to tour the current facility to see first hand how the organization helps victims find a new life out of the darkness and trauma of being forced into the sex industry.

