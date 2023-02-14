Personal Chef Debra Murray joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom on the Valentine’s Show to share a simple recipe for lobster tails sure to win hearts. Gayle’s husband Mark stops by the Bloom kitchen to sample the delicious lobster with Gayle.

Easy Lobster Tails Recipe

Serves 2

2 – 8-ounce warm water lobster tails (thawed)

1 lemon sliced thinly

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

½ teaspoon garlic salt(optional)

Drawn butter

Lemon wedges

Preheat Broiler on high

Adjust rack so the baking sheet with the lobster will be 6 –8 inches from the broiler.

Using kitchen shears, cut down the top of the lobster shell.

Pull the shell open and gently pull up the lobster meat.

Add three slices of lemon to the cavity of the lobster shell and rub the lobster meat with the mayonnaise, sprinkle with garlic salt.

Place the lobster tails under the broiler and broil for 8 minutes.

The flesh will turn white while the shell turns orange,

Serve with drawn butter.

