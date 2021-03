The owners of the hugely popular Yummy House China Bistros just opened up Pho813 on 3701 Henderson blvd. Tampa, Florida.



The fun restaurant has safe dine in options with both indoor and outdoor seating, but BLOOM’s Gayle Guyardo ordered in from the new hot spot, and her family gobbled up several popular menu options. Call 813-542-1527 or order online pho813.com.